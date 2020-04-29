5 arrested in connection to S. Park Street shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police announced Wednesday that five men were arrested in connection to an early April shooting.

According to an incident report, Brett J. Morgan, 20, Sun Prairie; Travon M. Pearson, Jr., 21, Madison; Raiquawn S. Summerville, 20, Jackson, Tennessee; Nestor H. Guzman De La Cerda, 18, Madison; and Kdeion N. Daniels, 20, Madison were all arrested on tentative charges including first-degree reckless endangerment.

The report said the men are connected to the white car described in the original incident report, when police said at least two men fired handguns at people inside another car that was at the Amstar Gas Station on South Park Street on April 7.

Police recovered at least a dozen shell casings from the scene of the shooting.

Officials said detectives are continuing to investigate and additional arrests are possible.

