5 arrested for $500,000 worth of credit card fraud at TJ Maxx, other stores, police say

Five people are under arrest for fraud this morning, accused in a shopping scheme that lasted more than a year.

Investigators say the group bought more than $500,000 worth of designer goods from TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods stores in Westchester, Queens, and on Long Island while using fraudulent credit cards obtained with fake IDs.

In many cases, the items would be re-sold or returned for cash.

TJ Maxx security brought the case to the police.

“TJ Maxx found improprieties in the applications of these credit cards,” said Lt. Jeff Hunt of the Westchester County police. “They realized that the credit cards were being maxed out that day. That very first day, which set up a red flag.”

Investigators are trying to locate at least four additional suspects and say the investigation is ongoing.

