5.5% of Dane County population has received the Covid-19 vaccine, according to PHMDC
MADISON, Wis. — 5.5% of the Dane County population has recieved at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from Public Health Madison & Dane County.
39,144 doses of the vaccine have been administered to 29,814 people in Dane County, as of Jan. 20. Those vaccinated so far fall into Tier 1a of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ vaccination guidelines.
Dane County will begin vaccinating people 65 years or older starting on Jan. 25.
