5.5% of Dane County population has received the Covid-19 vaccine, according to PHMDC

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

Canva The current Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are only available to teenagers 16 and 18 years old, respectively. Because children’s immune systems are different from adults and respond differently at different ages, research that’s been done on the vaccines for ages 16 and up needs to be repeated on children of younger ages. However, a full pediatric vaccine will hopefully be available by late 2021. And luckily, the virus so far seems to impact children much less seriously than adults.

MADISON, Wis. — 5.5% of the Dane County population has recieved at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from Public Health Madison & Dane County.

39,144 doses of the vaccine have been administered to 29,814 people in Dane County, as of Jan. 20. Those vaccinated so far fall into Tier 1a of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ vaccination guidelines.

Dane County will begin vaccinating people 65 years or older starting on Jan. 25.

