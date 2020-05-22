Percentage of new positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin holds at 5%, 600 more cases confirmed Friday

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has slightly increased to 5.1% as Wisconsin’s testing capacity continues to grow.

The difference is minuscule compared to the 5% seen Thursday. However, nearly 10,000 people have been tested since Thursday afternoon. With 53 active labs throughout the state, the daily testing capacity is now over 14,000.

A total of 14,592 cases have been confirmed to date, with exactly 600 new cases Friday alone. That number is noticeably higher than Thursday’s 388 new cases. Nine more people have died due to complications from the virus, and a total of 496 deaths have been confirmed.

Beginning next week, Dane County will enter Phase 1 of its Forward Dane plan, which will allow businesses to reopen at 25% capacity with public health requirements and physical distancing. Rock County did the same Thursday morning as part of its Rebound plan.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also released a new set of guidelines for a safe return to school next fall. Some changes would include implementing physical barriers, closed communal spaces and face coverings.

Although the state Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, DHS officials continue to track the Badger Bounce Back Plan’s gating criteria, which remains at the same three criteria as Thursday.

The latest numbers show that 2,259 have been hospitalized, while more than 8,000 positive cases have recovered.

