49ers top Cowboys, will visit Packers in NFC Divisional Round

by Stephen Cohn

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers know who will stand in their way en route to another NFC title game appearance.

The San Francisco 49ers will visit Green Bay next week in the NFC’s Divisional Playoff round after the conference’s lowest seed remaining toppled the Cowboys, 23-17, on Sunday in Dallas.

The other NFC game next will be between Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the winner of Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

Green Bay has been off this week after securing the NFC’s top seed with a 13-4 regular season record, which included a 30-28 Week 3 win over the 49ers. Aaron Rodgers threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns in the win, which was sparked by a 17-7 halftime lead.

It will be a week 3 rematch next weekend (#Packers won 30-28 in Santa Clara). Packers vs. 49ers in Lambeau with a spot in the NFC Championship on the line. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/CZNxgByb5H — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 17, 2022

Next week’s game — which has not been said if it will be played on Saturday or Sunday — will be the second playoff matchup between the Packers and 49ers in three years. San Francisco took care of business in January 2020 in a 37-20 NFC Championship Game win. The 49ers went on to lose in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

