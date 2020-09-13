49-year-old man hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries in Dodge Co. ATV crash

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

CALAMUS, Wis. — A 49-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday with potentially life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash on Ridge Road near Jackson Road.

The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found the man unresponsive.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the ATV was traveling southbound on Ridge Road when the driver lost control. The ATV overturned and ejected the driver.

After his initial hospitalization, the man was transferred to a Madison hospital.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene with help from Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, Beaver Dam police, and Beaver Dam fire and rescue.

A medical helicopter was requested, but the weather did not permit it.

The crash is still under investigation. Officials said the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.