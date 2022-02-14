48-year-old farm hand sentenced for sexually assaulting child at work

by Kyle Jones

Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

JUNEAU, Wis. — A Reeseville man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday for sexually assaulting a child.

Marcus Statz, 48, also faces eight years of extended supervision. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries handed out the sentence.

On November 30, 2021, Statz pleaded no contest after he was accused of having sexual intercourse with a fifteen-year-old girl multiple times while the two were working together at a farm in Emmett in late 2020.

Statz reportedly admitted to knowing that what he was doing with the girl was wrong when confronted.

“Ultimately, it is the Victim who will have to deal with the echoes of this crime and the injury caused to her,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Jin Ho D. Pac said in a statement. “My hope for the legacy of this case is strength found for her.”

As a condition of his extended supervision, Statz will not be allowed to use social media or have contact with anyone under the age of 18 without prior agent approval.

