48-year-old dies following Middleton motorcycle crash

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A 48-year-old died following a motorcycle crash in Middleton on Saturday morning.

According to Middleton police, the a crash between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle in the 6200 block of Century Avenue happened shortly before 10 a.m.

Police said the 48-year-old motorcyclist died as a result of his injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

Officials said more information will be released when appropriate.



