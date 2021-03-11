47K newly vaccinated in Wisconsin as 7-day positivity rate drops to 2%

MADISON, Wis. — More than 47,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Wisconsin since Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Health officials said over 1.8 million doses have been administered, with 47,339 newly vaccinated in the past day.

A total of 647,108 people have fully completed the vaccine series, which is 11.1% of the state’s population. Nearly 20% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose.

Starting March 29, an additional 2 million in the state will become eligible for the vaccine. The group includes people 16 and older with asthma, cancer and other medical conditions.

President Joe Biden has also signed the $1.9 trillion relief package, which includes stimulus checks of up to $1,400 to most Americans and increased funding for vaccine distribution.

The seven-day average percent positive by test dropped to 2% Thursday, the lowest average since March 10, 2020.

Health officials confirmed 502 new cases of the virus, which is slightly below Wednesday’s count. The seven-day rolling average has fallen to 363.

The state has reached an all-time total of 568,352 confirmed cases, and fewer than 6,500 of those cases remain active.

No new deaths were confirmed Thursday, which puts the statewide death toll at 6,524. DHS officials said 40 more people have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.