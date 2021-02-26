47K newly vaccinated in Wisconsin as 7-day positivity rate drops to 2.3%

MADISON, Wis. — More than 47,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Wisconsinites in the past day, according to the state Department of Health Services.

A total of 1,340,694 doses have been administered throughout the state. As of Friday, 443,026 people have fully completed the vaccine series.

The seven-day average percent positive by test has continued on a downward trend, with Friday’s percentage slightly declining to 2.3%.

Health officials have confirmed 656 new cases of the virus, which is well below Thursday’s count. The seven-day average of new cases per day has also dropped to 615.

The state has reached an all-time total of 562,807 confirmed cases, and roughly 8,200 of those cases remain active.

Five more people have died of coronavirus complications, a significant drop from the 52 deaths reported the day before. The statewide death toll has reached 6,399 as of Friday afternoon.

DHS officials said an additional 59 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. With 10,788 hospital beds across the state, 19% are available for new patients.

