462 new COVID cases, 11.9% of Wisconsinites have completed vaccination series

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. NIAID-RML

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has reported a drop of positive COVID-19 cases compared to Friday’s count and a 0.4% increase of fully vaccinated residents, according to the state’s Department of Health Services.

Health officials confirmed 462 new cases Saturday, a drop from Friday’s case count of 550. The seven-day average of new cases per day has continued on a increase, with Saturday’s average at 428.

The state has reached a lifetime total of 569,364 confirmed cases, and 1.1% of cases are active.

DHS officials said 1,962,159 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites, while 687,640 people have fully completed the vaccine series.

The seven-day positivity rate for total tests by day has remained at 2.0%.

At least 6,538 people have died of coronavirus complications, with 13 new death confirmed Saturday. Another 60 people were also hospitalized in the past day.

