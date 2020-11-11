46% of Wisconsin’s lifetime COVID-19 cases recorded within past month

MADISON, Wis. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rattle communities throughout Wisconsin, state and county health officials have confirmed more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past day.

An additional 6,182* cases have been recorded since Tuesday afternoon, one day after the state experienced a record-breaking case count. Similar to last week, the state Department of Health Services said all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have “very high” activity levels for disease spread.

The state’s lifetime total has reached 286,457* confirmed cases. Health officials said 133,725, or 46% of those cases have been confirmed within the past month.

Wisconsin's coronavirus totals as of Nov. 11.

At least 2,488* in the state have died of coronavirus complications, with 45 more deaths confirmed Wednesday. More than 1,000 Wisconsinites have died due to COVID-19 since Oct. 12.

DHS officials said 277 more people have been hospitalized. Although that’s a slight decrease from Tuesday’s count, the virus continues to pose challenges for hospitals around the state. According to DHS data, only 10% of the state’s 11,095 hospital beds remain available.

In response to the staggering numbers, Gov. Tony Evers “advised” Wisconsinites to stay home during a statewide address Tuesday night.

More than one-third of new COVID-19 tests have come back positive, as the seven-day rolling average of new tests by person is at 35.9%. The seven-day equivalent for total tests by day is at 18%.

Starting Thursday, the University of Wisconsin-Madison will offer free, rapid COVID-19 testing for area residents.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.