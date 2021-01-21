45 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed as 7-day positivity rate remains largely unchanged

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 2,200 Wisconsinites have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, according to state and local health authorities.

Combined data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and county health departments shows 2,190* people have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, bringing the state’s lifetime total number of cases to 528,449*.

An additional 45* COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed since yesterday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 5,700* people since the start of the nearly year-long pandemic.

Roughly 18% of Wisconsin’s nearly 11,000 hospital beds are still open for patients in need of extra care. A total of 834 Wisconsinites remained hospitalized as of Thursday, 82 of whom were hospitalized within the past 24 hours.

The state’s seven-day average for new positive cases has remained largely unchanged compared to Wednesday. The seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person dipped by half a percentage point while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day has gone unchanged since Wednesday.

The latest case numbers come as health care workers continue their vaccination efforts statewide. As of Thursday afternoon, 285,358 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. To date, the state has received 779,800 doses of vaccine. Health officials have ordered an additional 473,300 doses, and 100,000 were in transit to health care facilities as of Thursday afternoon. More detailed information about the state’s vaccination effort is available on DHS’ website.

Earlier this week, DHS announced that starting Monday, all Wisconsinites aged 65 and older will be eligible for vaccination. Some health care providers, like Mercyhealth in Janesville, have already started contacting patients to set up appointments.

