44-year-old Madison man faces homicide, attempted homicide charges in stabbing at home

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — Police have identified the man accused of stabbing two people — killing one — at his home on Madison’s west side Thursday night.

The Madison Police Department said 44-year-old Travis M. Christianson was booked into the Dane County Jail Friday afternoon in connection with the fatal attack in the 3000 block of Dorchester Way Thursday at about 9 p.m.

Christianson is facing tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Christianson was taken into custody as he walked out of his home, the report said. The first responding officer spotted him and drew his service gun, not knowing if Christianson was still armed.

Police said Christianson ignored the officer’s orders to get on the ground. Instead, he continued to advance on the officer. The officer backpedaled, creating space, while assessing the suspect’s hands and saw Christianson didn’t have a weapon in either. The officer transitioned his handgun to his non-dominant hand and pulled his Taser from its holster with his free hand. The officer used the Taser, bringing Christianson to the ground in a fetal position.

Christianson was taken to a local hospital for evaluation Thursday before he was booked into jail Friday afternoon, police said.

An autopsy on the person who died at the scene is scheduled for Saturday. Madison police said the department would not release more information on the victims before that. The Dane County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the person who was killed, as well as the cause and manner of death.

Police said the surviving victim has been released from a hospital.

