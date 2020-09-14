44-year-old driver with juveniles in van faces 7th OWI, sheriff says

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A 44-year-old driver who had children in the vehicle this weekend is facing a repeat drunken driving charge, officials said.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a van just after 6 p.m. in Lake Delton on suspicion of a traffic violation.

According to the report, the deputy saw open intoxicants in the van and said the driver, Brandan Cloud Sr., of Black River Falls, showed signs of impairment.

The sheriff’s office said Cloud performed field sobriety testing and showed signs of impairment due to alcohol consumption.

Cloud was arrested, taken to the Sauk County Jail and tentatively charged with seventh-offense operating while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 16 years old, obstructing an officer, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and a probation violation. according to the report.

