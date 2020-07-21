43 federal arrests in Portland since July 4, federal officials say

CNN by CNN

Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, OR. Noah Berger/AP

There have been 43 federal arrests in Portland, Oregon, where there’s been unrest in a portion of the city, since July 4, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Tuesday.

The federal presence in Portland has come under increased scrutiny by local officials and lawmakers who have urged the Trump administration to pull back.

While the protests are generally peaceful, there have been moments of violence late at night and in the early hours of the morning. Unrest has persisted in an area around a federal courthouse for more than 50 days.

“What is occurring in Portland in the early hours of the morning is not peaceful protesting,” Wolf said, insisting that the department respects the rights of peaceful protesters.

On Monday night, there were seven arrests, said Federal Protective Service Deputy Director of Operations Richard Cline. Two of the arrests involved assault on a federal law enforcement officer and the other five were misdemeanor charges, like vandalism.

Cline and acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan walked through the different uniforms used by personnel, displaying photos of each uniform on a screen. In recent days, reports out of Portland about unidentified officers arresting protestors raised concern about which agency, and who, was arresting people on the ground.

“We are not patrolling the streets of Portland as has been falsely reported multiple times in the past few days,” Morgan said.

In a video published on social media last week, agents wearing police insignia detained a man and drove him away in an unmarked van for questioning regarding possible criminal activity, however, the man was later released. At the news conference, Morgan defended the actions of the agents who he described as highly trained.

Wolf was critical of Portland city officials, who he accused of not doing enough to protect federal property. He said if federal forces were to leave as city officials and protesters have demanded, the federal building would be burned to the ground.

“I’m ready to pull my officers out of there if the violence stops,” Wolf said, adding that the city is different from others around the country in that they are specifically looking after federal property.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday called the federal response in Portland “egregious.”

And Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler told CNN in a statement that “federally-directed intervention is uninvited, untrained, and unwelcome.”

“The acting secretary knows we feel that way, but we’re happy to tell him again,” Wheeler said. “The violence was being contained and started to de-escalate before they arrived. They intervened and escalated tensions to new levels.”

Asked Tuesday if he had spoken with the mayor and Oregon governor since a phone call about a week ago, Wolf said, “My phone is operating and working. Happy to talk with them anytime they want to talk.”

President Donald Trump said Monday that he will send federal law enforcement to certain cities “all run by very liberal Democrats.”

“We’re not going to let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore and all of these, Oakland is a mess. We’re not going to let this happen in our country. All run by liberal Democrats,” Trump said. He also claimed that the violence in Chicago — which is facing an increase in gun violence — is “worse than Afghanistan,” a country stricken by war.

The announcement met immediate pushback.

When asked about the President’s comments, Wolf said that the issues in Portland are unique compared to “normal city criminal activity throughout the country.”

“What we have in Portland is very different than we see in any other city,” he said.

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.