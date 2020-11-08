4,000+ new COVID cases in Wisconsin, 112 more hospitalizations

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (pink) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (green), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. NIAID

MADISON, Wis. — More than 4,000* new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin were reported Sunday.

Combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 4,014* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 267,630*.

Seven* more people died, which is a total of 2,339 in the state.

112 more people were hospitalized between Saturday and Sunday, the Department of Health Services said. A total of 4.8% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations.

DHS said 206,944 people, or 77.4%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.

