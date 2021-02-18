40 cats, 1 dog rescued from condemned home in Jefferson

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JEFFERSON, Wis. — Jefferson police rescued more than three dozen animals from a condemned home Wednesday while executing a search warrant at the residence.

When officers arrived at the residence in response to an animal hoarding complaint, they discovered 34 cats and one dog. In the time since, police recovered an additional six cats, bringing the total to 40.

The Jefferson County Humane Society helped with taking the animals in.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. Criminal charges may be filed after the investigation is complete.

