4 Wisconsin falls to #9 Purdue in Big Ten showdown

MADISON, Wis. — For the second time in 12 days, Wisconsin volleyball couldn’t get past Purdue. 

The Badgers fell in 4 sets (20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 21-25) to the Boilermakers. Grace Loberg led the way with 12 kills, while Julia Orzol finished with 8. 

In the loss,  Dana Rettke became the school’s all-time block leader with 683 career blocks.

Wisconsin will host Northwestern on Sunday at 1:00 pm. 

