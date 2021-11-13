#4 Wisconsin falls to #9 Purdue in Big Ten showdown

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — For the second time in 12 days, Wisconsin volleyball couldn’t get past Purdue.

The Badgers fell in 4 sets (20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 21-25) to the Boilermakers. Grace Loberg led the way with 12 kills, while Julia Orzol finished with 8.

In the loss, Dana Rettke became the school’s all-time block leader with 683 career blocks.

Wisconsin will host Northwestern on Sunday at 1:00 pm.

