4 unlocked vehicles stolen in Monona in last 4 days, police say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MONONA, Wis. — Monona police say four unlocked vehicles in the city have been stolen in less than a week.

A news release said a Chevrolet Cobalt with no known keys inside the car was stolen from the 2300 block of West Broadway on Friday.

Police said two vehicles were stolen Monday: a white Kia Cadenza with keys left inside on the 200 block of St. Teresa Terrace and a Mazda CX5 on the 6300 block of Roselawn Avenue.

Officials said the Mazda was found in Rockford, Illinois, where it had crashed after being involved in a hit-and-run. The vehicle’s keys were left in the unlocked car.

A white Honda Accord was also stolen Tuesday. The vehicle had a Remington 12-gauge shotgun and credit card inside as well as a garage door opener, which was used to steal items from the owner’s home. Police said the stolen credit card was used while the victims were asleep.

During this four-day period, Monona police helped the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Madison police on three different incidents involving people in connection with stolen vehicles.

Those with information on any of the vehicle thefts are encouraged to call the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463.

