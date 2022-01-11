4 spots elevating salads in the Madison area

by Hywania Thompson

Area businesses have elevated grain bowls and salads by using quality ingredients.

Forage Kitchen

Forage Kitchen serves a variety of salad and grain bowls at its four Madison-area locations. For those who can’t decide between grains and greens, Forage offers the best of both worlds with several mixed bowls. A favorite is the Power grain bowl, which is filled with black rice, sweet potatoes and guacamole. 665 State St., 608-286-1455; 715 Hilldale Way, 608-819-6223; 800 W. Broadway, Monona, 608-230-6782; 8430 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, 608-820-1210, foragemadison.com

Willy Street Co-op’s ‘Sally the Robot’

When COVID-19 hit and Willy Street Co-op had to shut down its popular salad bars, management searched for an alternative. It took some time, and then along came Sally the Salad Robot in May 2021. Sally’s presence at the east-side location has been a welcome one. Customers use a touch screen to choose a salad that is then prepared in the deli by Sally. The co-op may add Sally to another location, but it is currently only at the east-side store. 1221 Williamson St., 608-251-6776, willystreet.coop

Surya Café

Located inside Perennial Yoga studio in Fitchburg, Surya Café offers healthy, freshly made meals. Its seasonal bounty bowls are filled with fresh ingredients. Don’t overlook the warm curry noodle salad made with yam noodles, roasted cauliflower and shiitake bacon. Surya’s menu is seasonal and items are switched out regularly. In addition to single meals at the cafe, Surya offers a Gaia meal plan and catering services. 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, 608-288-8448, surya-cafe.com

Salads UP

Salad aficionados will feel right at home at Salads UP. Salads UP was born out of concern for a lack of healthy food in the owners’ Michigan college community in 2013. They opened a Madison location in 2016. Salads UP has signature salads including one named Badger State. This shoutout to Wisconsin features spring lettuce mix, turkey bacon, candied walnuts, apples and cheese. Customers have the option to build their own salad or turn a salad into a wrap. Salads UP also serves grain bowls and smoothies. 439 N. Frances St., 608-819-8883, saladsup.com

