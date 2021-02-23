4 people displaced by westside basement fire

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Four people and their pets were displaced from their westside residence Monday morning after a fire broke out in the basement.

Firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Theresa Terrace shortly after 8:30 a.m. for a report of smoke in the home. According to an incident report, all of the occupants in the residence, a duplex, were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

When crews arrived at the scene they stretched a 300 foot line into the basement to extinguish the fire. By the time it was out, damage had already spread into the walls and void spaces above the basement.

Fire officials said the four occupants of the affected duplex were displaced because of the damage. The occupants of the neighboring duplex were able to return home.

The American Red Cross provided help to those who were displaced.

The Madison Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the fire.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.