4 members of Madison Fire Department test positive for COVID-19

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department announced that four of its members have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to MFD Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster, two of the members are chiefs, while the other two are firefighters. Five members of the department have tested negative.

“As soon as any MFD member reports experiencing symptoms that potentially could be COVID-19, that individual is taken out of service immediately so as not to potentially expose their colleagues or the community,” Schuster said in a statement.

Officials said the department as a whole has about 400 firefighters.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are now over 1,500 cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments