4-goal period dooms Badgers in Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich – The Badgers skated to Ann Arbor red hot winning 7 of their last 8 games and that momentum carried Wisconsin in the first period.
Mathieu de St Phalle tallied his second goal of the season and UW led 1-0 after the first.
But the Michigan exploded in the second period, scoring four goals en route to a 5-1 win.
The loss ends a four-game winning streak for Wisconsin, which included sweeps of Michigan State and Minnesota. The Badgers return to the ice Sunday at 4:00 P.M.
