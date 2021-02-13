4-goal period dooms Badgers in Michigan

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

ANN ARBOR, Mich – The Badgers skated to Ann Arbor red hot winning 7 of their last 8 games and that momentum carried Wisconsin in the first period.

Mathieu de St Phalle tallied his second goal of the season and UW led 1-0 after the first.

But the Michigan exploded in the second period, scoring four goals en route to a 5-1 win.

The loss ends a four-game winning streak for Wisconsin, which included sweeps of Michigan State and Minnesota. The Badgers return to the ice Sunday at 4:00 P.M.

