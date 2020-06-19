4 facing disorderly conduct charges on suspicion of yelling racial slurs in Waunakee

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Four people are facing disorderly conduct charges after being accused of yelling racial slurs in Waunakee last month.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police May 25 after she heard a group of people outside “driving around shouting racial things in the neighborhood” at about 12:30 a.m. The woman told officials her daughter had heard the same chants from outside.

The following four males have been accused of making the chants:

Dmitri E. Hechel, 17, of Madison

Zachary J. Lange, 18, of Waunakee

Alexander J. Schweitzer, 17, of Waunakee

Kael S. Spann, 17, of Waunakee

The complaint said the woman’s daughter found a SnapChat video posted by Schweitzer that allegedly showed him and three others inside a vehicle with the windows rolled down while shouting racial slurs. The video was about 10 seconds long, with six seconds containing the chants.

The woman later showed the video her daughter found to police. An officer said he was able to identify Schweitzer and Spann from “past professional contacts” and identified Lange using school records.

The complaint said Hechel drove through Waunakee to drop off the others at Schweitzer’s house, and all four said the chanting was not directed at anyone in particular.

When an officer interviewed Schweitzer, the complaint said he admitted to yelling the slurs and that the group was “simply being dumb.”

In a separate interview, Lange told police he had “only done it a few times” and that he was “exercising his free speech,” the complaint said.

Spann denied chanting, but the complaint said the video shows him in the front passenger seat and that his mouth “can be seen opened wide as if yelling something” in one of the frames.

The other three told the officer that Hechel hadn’t chanted anything at all, but the complaint said Hechel admitted to saying it “a couple times on video.” When asked why he joined the others, Hechel said he “found humor yelling loudly out a window,” according to the complaint.

Hechel said the group made a “stupid decision” and that the chanting had stopped after the video recording ended.

All four will be making an initial court appearance July 6.

