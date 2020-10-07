4 displaced as Janesville duplex fire causes $75K in damages

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Four people have been displaced after a duplex fire in Janesville on Tuesday afternoon.

A news release said firefighters were sent to 828 Benton Ave. at 3:35 p.m. in response to a residential fire. Dispatchers had reported flames and smoke that were visible from the back of the building.

Officials said the first and second floors of the residence had fires in the interior that extended to the attic. Firefighters confirmed all four occupants had safely evacuated.

The release said multiple hose lines were used to quickly stop the fire from spreading. Crews were on scene for roughly three hours to make sure the fire was under control.

The duplex sustained $75,000 in damages, with heavy fire, heat and smoke damage throughout.

No one was hurt, and the American Red Cross is assisting all four tenants.

