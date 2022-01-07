4 Dead from Thursday night I-39 crash

by Shelby Evans

DE FOREST, Wis. — A triple vehicle crash resulted in the death of four people on I-39 Southbound Thursday night.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol a Honda van passed a car on the shoulder near just after 10 p.m. on Thursday night. The van attempted to assist the car but pilled over into oncoming traffic, resulting in it being hit by two semi trucks.

All four people in the Van were killed.

Both Semi drivers had no injuries.

The identities of the fatalities have not been released.

I-39 was closed for three hours overnight because of the investigation but opened at 2:30 am on Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of transportation has released that the driver was a 36-year-old women from Lyndon Station. One passenger was an 18-year-old also from Lyndon Station. A second passenger was a 39-year-old man from the Wisconsin Dells.

The De Forest Fire Department, EMS, and police Department assisted in the crash investigation. The Dane county Sheriff’s office, Dane County Medical Examiner, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, and Columbia County Highway Department also provided support.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.