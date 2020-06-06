4 connected to Milwaukee felony investigation detained in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Two men and two women who are connected to an ongoing felony investigation were detained Saturday morning in Wisconsin Dells.

According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Milwaukee Police Department notified the Wisconsin Dells Police Department that people involved in an investigation in Milwaukee were staying at a hotel in Wisconsin Dells.

The release said police conducted a search of area hotels and found a vehicle matching the Milwaukee police’s description around 9:30 a.m. Police said the vehicle was located at the Spring Hill Motel at 400 Vine Street in Wisconsin Dells.

Officials said deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and helped secure the area.

Four people were detained around 11:15 a.m. with felony arrest warrants.

The incident is still under investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department and the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.



