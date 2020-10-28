4 City of Beloit employees test positive for COVID, 21 total since mid-May

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

CITY OF BELOIT, Wis. — Four more City of Beloit employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a news release, 21 city employees have tested positive for the virus since mid-May. Five employees tested positive just last week, the city said.

The release said contact tracing has taken place and impacted city employees have been notified, but there is no reason to believe the public was impacted by the confirmed cases.

