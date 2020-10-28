4 City of Beloit employees test positive for COVID, 21 total since mid-May
CITY OF BELOIT, Wis. — Four more City of Beloit employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a news release, 21 city employees have tested positive for the virus since mid-May. Five employees tested positive just last week, the city said.
The release said contact tracing has taken place and impacted city employees have been notified, but there is no reason to believe the public was impacted by the confirmed cases.
