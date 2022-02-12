4 can’t-miss events in Madison this weekend

Whether you’re looking to get in the spirit of love ahead of Valentine’s Day or just want to get out of the house, Madison has a handful of local events happening this weekend that should do just the trick.

Non-stop fun at the Winter Carnival

The Wisconsin Union’s Winter Carnival finishes its five-day run this weekend with a Saturday full of free fun. The inflatable Lady Liberty will be on display on Lake Mendota, while families and friends can make and fly their own kites or participate in more winter-themed activities in Alumni Park. From 3-9p.m., freestyle snowboarders and skiers will compete in the annual Rail Jam, the final event of the Winter Carnival. Feb 11, Memorial Union

Puppy Bowl weekend events

Don’t forget about your pets ahead of and during the Puppy Bowl. There are two dog-friendly events happening this weekend:

On Saturday, bring your dog to the Boneyard Bowl , where you and your pet can sport team pride before the big game. Food, beer and a fundraiser for Ketchum’s Got Your Six, a non-profit that connects service dogs to Wisconsin veterans, will be available. Feb 12, 1-5 p.m., The Boneyard

On Sunday, grab your pup and head to the Puppy Bowl Watch Party at Bierock, benefiting the Dane County Humane Society. When the Puppy Bowl begins and through the night, 10% of all sales will be donated to DCHS. Food and drink specials will be available and pet-owners can have the best of both worlds, with the Puppy Bowl serving as the perfect tailgate for the big game. Feb 13, 1-11 p.m.

Sip and shop at a maker’s market

Get in the Valentine’s Day spirit this weekend at the Madison Maker’s Valentine’s Day Market & Pub Crawl. The event will take place at State Line Distillery, Giant Jones Brewing Co., Old Sugar Distillery, The Sylvee and the Vintage Capitol East. All locations will have a variety of different vendors and are open to the public. Alcohol and food will be available for purchase. Feb. 12, 12-5p.m.

11th-annual bash in Mount Horeb

Whether you’re looking to spend time inside or out, the 11th-annual Scandihoovian Winter Festival is this weekend, held by the Mount Horeb Area Chamber of Commerce. With a variety of returning and new traditions, there’s something for everyone. Local businesses will also offer specials for those wearing red hats, a nod to Mount Horeb’s Scandinavian heritage. Feb 11-13, Mount Horeb