4.6% of new COVID-19 tests come backs positive as no new deaths are reported

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Officials with Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not report any new coronavirus related deaths Sunday as 4.6% of new tests came back positive.

Sunday’s percent of positive tests shows an increase of nearly two percentage points since Friday. Over the past week, the percent of new positive tests has fluctuated wildly, peaking at roughly 4% and reaching roughly 2% at its low point.

There were 280 new cases confirmed Sunday, bringing the total number to 24,899 according to combined numbers from state and county health officials.

There are currently 68 labs throughout Wisconsin that are capable of testing for COVID-19, and 26 more labs plan to begin testing soon. Statewide, health officials are able to process 17,668 tests per day.

While the statewide numbers continue to climb, patients throughout the state continue to recover. Nearly 8,700 people have recovered from their infections, which is roughly 58% of confirmed cases. Just under 5,700 cases are still active, according to DHS data.

