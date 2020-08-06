4.7% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as over 50 new hospitalizations confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests dropped below 5% Thursday as the daily case count has once again exceeded 800.

The output of testing has remained high the past few days, with 17,706 tested in the past 24 hours. Of those results, the state Department of Health Services said 4.7% of tests came back positive. That’s a difference of less than one percentage point compared to Wednesday.

State and county health officials said 821* new cases were recorded Thursday, a drop of about 60 after Wednesday peaked at 883 cases. The state is now at a lifetime total of 58,035, with 9,562 cases still active.

On Wednesday, DHS officials said more than 90% of the state’s counties have high activity levels for disease spread.

Nine more people have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 985. DHS said 55 more people have been hospitalized, but 22% of the state’s 11,528 hospital beds are still available.

The University of Wisconsin System is prepared to test up to 350,000 of its students for COVID-19 this fall after Gov. Tony Evers announced the colleges will receive $32 million for coronavirus testing and equipment.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.