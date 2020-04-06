3rd Dane County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A third inmate at the Dane County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

Officials said the man is now in isolation and jail staff is monitoring him for symptoms. According to the release, the pod that the inmate lived in has been thoroughly cleaned and was treated with a Skytron UV Emitter.

Two other inmates at the Dane County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus. One of the patients has been released and the other remains in jail, the release said.

According to the release, the Dane County Jail currently houses 482 inmates across its three facilities. Officials said that number is 265 less than it was on March 13.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments