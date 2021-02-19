3rd Annual Black History Education Conference looks to eliminate gaps in racial equity

Organizers of a black history month conference at UW-Madison hope to eliminate gaps here in Wisconsin by focusing on the next generation.

Taylor Lasenby by Taylor Lasenby

This will be the third year that UW-Madison is offering the “Black History Education Conference.” It aims to look forward, while learning lessons from the past.

The “Black History Education Conference” is all about coming up with solutions to help eliminate the gaps that exist in the state of Wisconsin and across our country. Some different panels this year include will look into equity in schools, stem professionals of color and promoting self-worth.

Aire Davis serves as the conference’s student lead coordinator on what brings him back every year.

“It feels like a family when I go in there. It feels like a big family, we are all learning. learning how to improve education for ourselves an others. I just look forward to the feeling and the happiness and joy that I get for being around people that I know love me,” says Davis.

At the end of the two-day conference participants will be eligible to receive an evidence of participation certificate.

Some of the events organizers who say education matters should feel like home. no matter the race, it’s an opportunity to grow and look at new ways to shape black students to accel.

“It is an answer to a call, an answer to a call of how we close achievement gaps, attitude gaps , opportunity gaps and also just bringing people together that I have encountered in my work,” says Davis.

To get more information on the the “Black History Education Conference” visit https://place.education.wisc.edu/k12-programs/black-history-education-conference/

