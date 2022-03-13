Janet Marion (Tranel) Vosberg

by Obituaries

Janet Marion (Tranel) Vosberg, 81, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on March 11, 2022, surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15th at the Nativity BVM Catholic Church in Menominee, IL, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the Nativity BVM Church Cemetery in Menominee, IL.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 14th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Tuesday, March 15th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Janet was born on February 22, 1941, at home in Menominee, IL, daughter of Aloysius “Fritz” and Albertha “Bertha” (Schonhoff) Tranel. She and her sisters grew up on the 4th generation Tranel farm by the creek helping tend the dairy cows, pigs, geese, chickens, cats, dogs, workhorses and gardens.

Janet attended the Blessed Virgin Mary Grade School in Menominee, just over the hill and fields behind their farm home. They often walked to and from school, unless they got lucky and Dad was taking the truck to the cheese factory across the road from the school. She completed 4 years of High School at the St. Clara Academy in Sinsinawa, WI. She was awarded a scholarship and attended Edgewood College in Madison Wisconsin.

She worked briefly at a bank in Dubuque, IA, before marrying Joseph R. Vosberg in 1961. While married they had 4 children, Sharon (Chuck) Runde, Beth Ann (Steve) Hartung, Michael (Dixie) Vosberg and Sara Hilby (friend, Bill). Janet was active for many years in the Immaculate Conception parish in Kieler, WI. She later moved to Dubuque, IA where she became a member of St. Anthony’s parish, enjoying new friendships and weekly Bible studies.

She was a volunteer for many years at Mercy Health Center in Dubuque, and in 1995 received an award from Governor Terry Branstad for her many hours of service. Janet greatly enjoyed flowers and was commissioned to create the wall decor for a local event center. She was also an excellent cook and baker, receiving numerous blue ribbon wins thru the Telegraph Herald Recipe Round Up.

She had the opportunity to travel to Europe, including Lourdes, France, hoping to be cured of her Multiple Sclerosis in the Lourdes waters. Janet had MS for 54 years.

She is survived by her 4 children, 3 sisters, RoseAnn Kunkel, Joan Ricketts and Connie (Doug) Brock; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren (with another due in August!); an aunt, Evelyn Lange; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Paul Hartung, a granddaughter, Kara LuGrain, 2 brothers-in-law, Gerald Kunkel & Karl Ricketts, a niece, Amy Kunkel and nephew, John Brock.

The family thanks Epione Pavilion for several years of compassionate care of Janet, and Grant County Hospice for their loving attention and assistance this last month.

In lieu of plants & flowers, a Janet M. Vosberg Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Janet Vosberg family, P.O.BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.