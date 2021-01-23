39 new COVID-related deaths, 89 more people hospitalized in Wisconsin

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. NIAID-RML

MADISON, Wis. — 39 new deaths related to the Covid-19 virus were reported on Saturday, according to the Department of Health Services.

According to DHS, an additional 7,460 people were tested since Friday. Combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 1,579* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 532,103*.

39 new deaths* were reported, bringing the state total to 5,773 deaths so far.

89 more people were hospitalized between Friday and Saturday, DHS said. A total of 4.4% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations.

DHS said 502,593 people, or 94.5%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.