37 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Dane County Jail

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Jail has had 37 inmates test positive for COVID-19 since the first inmate tested positive March 26.

According to a release, of the 37, six were released from custody, six recovered and tested negative and 25 of them remained in medical isolation. There are also 34 other individuals who are in quarantine for medical monitoring as they were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The release said the majority of individuals who have tested positive are asymptomatic or only show minor symptoms.

No inmates required hospitalization because of severe symptoms, the release said.

The jail has limited inmate movement throughout the facility and sheltering in place as social distancing measures. While successful in mitigating transmission, the limited space between the units makes social distancing a challenge.

Contract tracing found one inmate who had intentionally concealed symptoms to avoid detection. This caused 32 inmates to test positive.

Deputies, jail support staff and medical staff are following plans from Public Health Madison & Dane County, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Corrections.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments