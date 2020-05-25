362 new COVID-19 cases confirmed as positive percentage of new tests drops to 4.1%

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has gone down to 4.1% on Memorial Day.

The difference is about 1.5% less compared to Sunday’s percentage. More than 7,000 were tested since Sunday afternoon. With 54 active labs running tests throughout the state, Wisconsin can test over 14,000 people a day.

State and county health officials reported 362 new cases Monday, with Wisconsin’s total now at 15,662 confirmed cases. Of those cases, about 59% have recovered. Health officials said 2,339 people have been hospitalized.

Dane County public health officials confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the county’s total to 615. The new data comes one day before Dane County plans to enter Phase 1 of its reopening plan.

Four more people have also died due to complications from the virus, with the state’s death toll now at 514.

