36 Milwaukee Police Department members have COVID-19, department says

MILWAUKEE — At least 36 members of the Milwaukee Police Department have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

According to a press release, 36 members have tested positive, but many have fully recovered and returned to work. The release said others remain under self-quarantine.

Officials said officers respond to more than 500 known COVID-19 positive locations each week, and are actively working to facilitate testing for members.

All police officers are required to wear personal protective equipment when interacting with the public, a requirement made immediately after an adequate amount of masks was obtained through purchase and donations.

