$35,000 in anonymous donations to River Food Pantry help provide curbside meals to Madison families

MADISON, Wis. — Three anonymous donors gave $35,000 to the River Food Pantry to help provide boxes of groceries and non-perishable food items to more than 1,000 families per week in Madison.

The food pantry is now offering curbside distribution as well as a mobile home lunch program six days a week. The pantry’s hours of operations have increased its hours of distribution to meet the increasing demand for emergency food and supplies.

“We provide emergency food service every single day of the year and we will continue to do that throughout this crisis as long as we possibly can because people have to eat, said Charles McLimans, the CEO of the River Food Pantry.

The pantry is now in need of healthy volunteers to help distribute food. If you are interested in helping, you can find more information on their website here.

You can also donate to the COVID-19 Emergency Food Fund here.

Donations not accepted include onsite donations of food, clothing and hygiene products.

