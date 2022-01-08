35 plow trucks to respond to freezing drizzle Saturday night

by Stephen Cohn

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Roads in Madison may be ice-covered Saturday night, according to the city’s Streets Division.

Officials said 35 plow trucks will be responding due to a chance for freezing drizzle and freezing fog.

Since temperatures are above 20 degrees, 32 of the trucks will be applying salt as needed to the roads that comprise the salt route network, which are main thoroughfares used by Madison metro and other parts of the critical transportation network.

A news release said three other trucks will apply sand to the hills, curves and intersections that do not meet the requirements to be a salt route.

All drivers should expect “slick, ice-covered roads” if traveling Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Drivers are asked to drive slow and anticipate turns and stops so they don’t slide.

