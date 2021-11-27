33rd Annual VFW Art and Craft Fair supports local veterans

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – An arts and craft fair held Saturday gave shoppers a chance to get ready for the holidays while supporting local veterans.

VFW Post 7591 hosted the event, where 50 vendors displayed unique handcrafted goods.

Each vendor paid for their spot and proceeds went towards the VFW’s efforts to help veterans.

For organizer Helen Storch, the fair is a great way to put smiles on shoppers’ faces.

“We have a lot of talented vendors,” Storch said. “It’s wonderful to see people be able to purchase things they like, and get together and visit with people they seldom get to see.”

This was the 33rd annual fair hosted by the VFW after the pandemic cancelled last year’s event.

