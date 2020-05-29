33-year-old who met teenager online accused of abusing, sexually assaulting, falsely imprisoning girl

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man who is facing multiple tentative charges is accused of abusing and assaulting a teenage girl he met online, police said.

The Madison Police Department said 33-year-old Vincent L. Beard was arrested by SWAT team officers who served a warrant at his home on CAmden Road last week.

According to the report, Beard met the girl through online dating when she was 16. The girl, who was a runaway, moved in with Beard. She’s now 17.

Beard is facing tentative charges of physical abuse of a child causing bodily harm, strangulation or suffocation of a child, false imprisonment of a child, disorderly conduct while armed and many counts of sexual assault of a child.

