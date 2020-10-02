$32 million solar project in Fitchburg receives approval

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Madison Gas and Electric has received approval for the construction of a 20-megawatt solar array in Fitchburg.

The O’Brien Solar Fields will provide businesses, municipalities and public institutions with locally generated solar energy, according to the news release.

“Clean energy is important to MGE, to our project partners and to our community,” said MGE Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler. “The O’Brien Solar Fields will add 20 MW of locally generated, cost-effective carbon-free energy to our electric grid. Partnerships like this one advance shared energy goals and help MGE achieve net-zero carbon electricity for all of our customers by 2050.”

The array will be the largest solar project in Dane County and will be located at the corner of Lacy Road and South Seminole Highway on roughly 160 acres. The project will consist of over 60,000 bifacial solar panels and is expected to cost about $32 million.

“The O’Brien Solar Fields is another demonstration of MGE’s commitment to diversifying its energy supply mix through renewable resources,” said Jamie Resor, CEO, EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions. “We are pleased to expand our partnership and build another solar facility in support of MGE’s goal to deliver cost-effective renewable energy to its customers.”

Construction is scheduled to begin this year, with the solar array expected to generate electricity in 2021. MGE has a goal of reaching net-zero carbon electricity by 2050.

Once construction is complete, MGE will own the solar fields and lease the land from the O’Brien family.

