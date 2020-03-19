300 Wisconsin National Guard troops prepare to be deployed for help with COVID-19 outbreak

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Wisconsin National Guard File photo

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s National Guard has called on forces to prepare for any requests in regard to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the news release, about 300 troops have been mobilized for active duty.

“We are working hand-in-hand with our partners across state government to ensure our forces are postured and ready to respond to anticipated requests for assistance,” said Col. Eric Leckel, the director of domestic operations for the Wisconsin National Guard. “Serving our state during times of emergency is one of our core missions in the National Guard, and we stand ready to assist the state with whatever it may ask of us.”

The Wisconsin National Guard has brought “planners, logisticians and command and control elements” to help with any future missions throughout the state.

“Over the coming days and weeks, you will likely see our Citizen Soldiers and Airmen out in our communities serving our state,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “Wisconsin’s response to COVID-19 is a unified whole-of-state effort, and our National Guard is here and stands ready to support our fellow Wisconsin citizens.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments