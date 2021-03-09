30-year sentence given for fatal stabbing of retired captain

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A man who pleaded no contest to fatally stabbing a retired police captain in Oshkosh has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ian Suzuki was also given ten years of extended supervision during sentencing Monday in Winnebago County. The incident happened at Suzuki’s mother’s home in February 2020 during an argument about the conditions for him to live at the residence, police said.

Suzuki stabbed Puestohl, a friend of the woman. As part of a plea deal, Suzuki pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

Prosecutors originally charged Suzuki with first-degree intentional homicide.

