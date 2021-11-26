30 Wisconsin counties now seeing critically high COVID-19 activity, DHS says

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The number of Wisconsin counties seeing critically high levels of COVID-19 case activity has nearly doubled over the past week, the state’s health department said Friday.

As of Friday, 30 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties were in the critically high activity range and seeing case rates of 1,000 or more per 100,000 residents. In south-central Wisconsin, Dodge, Green and Juneau counties fell in the critically high category.

The state’s remaining 42 counties were in the very high category, one step lower than critically high.

Just under 59% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56% have completed their series. The state’s positivity rate sits at 10.9%.

The most recent data on the DHS dashboard from Wednesday reported 3,619 new COVID-19 cases in the previous day.

Your #COVID19_WI update has 30 counties w/Critically High activity, nearly double the 16 at that level last week. They're seeing rates of 1K+ cases per 100K residents. As you make weekend plans, see activity where you are & take steps to #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/H2pGo5APXH — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 26, 2021

As recently as November 10, just eight counties in the state were seeing critically high case activity.

