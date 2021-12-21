30 ways to get out of the house this New Year’s Eve

Another year has come and gone in the blink of an eye, which can only mean one thing, it’s time to ring in the new year. After a slow start to 2021, plenty of businesses are back up and running to show you a great time out this Dec. 31. Whether you want live music, food or parties, there is something for everyone wanting to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022.

Editor’s Note: Some of these events require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Be sure to check the requirements before attending.

Music



The Jimmys at Harmony Bar and Grill

Start the new year with The Jimmys at Harmony Bar, where a cover fee gets you music, appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight. The high energy seven-piece blues band from New Glarus is sure to have you up on the dance floor all night long. Doors open at 8 p.m., music at 9:30 p.m.

New Year’s Eve with Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press

Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press, a cover band from Chicago, will be headlining The Sylvee’s New Year’s Eve show. The group performs favorite songs from groups like Hall & Oates and from the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” soundtrack with a “bone crushing” three-part vocal harmony. Doors open at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Celebration with the People Brothers Band

Hailing out of Madison, The People Brothers Band is a rhythm and soul group that aims to uplift people’s hearts and minds. Three time winners of the R&B artist of the year, they are sure to bring in your New Year with a bang. Doors open at 7 p.m., music at 8:30 p.m.

DISCO T: New Year’s Eve at Crucible Madison

A party has been set up at Crucible Madison, all they need are the partygoers. The Speaker Kreatures sound system will be playing from dusk to dawn with nine different DJ’s or performers, plus a full service bar and a large dance floor. 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

The Pine Travelers at The Bur Oak

The Pine Travelers will be gracing The Bur Oaks stage with their melting pot of styles and sounds. Pine Travelers can swing from folk/Americana-influenced rock to funk grooves and everywhere in between to guarantee a good night of music. Doors open at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m.

Dark Horse ArtBar

If you’re looking for more of a metal, hardcore kind of New Year’s Eve party look no further than Dark Horse ArtBar. DJ Vincent Presley and DJ {uA} will be playing punk, metal and industrial sets until the night is over. Doors open at 9 p.m.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2000s Throwback at High Noon Saloon

Miss 2000s music? You’re not alone. High Noon Saloon is throwing a New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Throwback tribute show this year, with live covers of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day and more. Doors open at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m.

All-inclusive New Year’s Eve Party at Essen Haus and Come Back In

Two bands will take the stages at Essen Haus and Come Back In on New Year’s Eve to go along with an all-you-can-eat and drink spread and party favors. The Gary Beal Band and Granny Shot will provide the music, with polka at Essen Haus and rock at the Come Back In. Tickets are required. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Full Mile’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

Full Mile is bringing Soul Inspirations Band for the funk, R&B and soul to the stage this New Year’s Eve, ready to play past midnight. DJ Motchy will be playing sets late in the evening as well to keep the energy for a New Year high. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

Food/Specialty Meals

Mint Mark Madison

Ready to party like it’s 2019? Well, so is Mint Mark Madison, if you consider partying to be a delicious dinner. Reservations are now open for the dining area and the bar on New Year’s Eve, with five- or seven-course vegetarian and omnivore meals waiting for you. 6 p.m. for five courses, 8:30 p.m. for seven courses

Omakase at Red

Kick off the New Year with a special Omakase dinner at Red, featuring five courses plus a handcrafted dessert. Reservations for dinner are now available. 4:30-10 p.m.

Paoli Schoolhouse

The chef has prepared a multi-course menu for guests on the days leading up to, and on New Year’s Eve. Try the New York Steak, or opt for seafood with grilled sea bass or scallops. Dec. 29-30, 4:30-8 p.m., New Year’s Eve, 5-9 p.m.

Oz by Oz & The Settle Down Tavern

This ticketed event at Oz by Oz and The Settle Down Tavern offers an oyster bar, amuse table, three-course dinner, sparkling wine for a toast, martini bar, toddy bar and more. Toast to a New Year at 9 p.m. and take your party home for a nightcap, or hang around to continue enjoying the spread. 6-9 p.m.

Harvey House

There aren’t many tickets left for the Harvey House’s New Year’s Eve Supper Club Soiree, so get them now while you can. Enjoy six savory courses from Chefs Joe Papach and Sean O’Hara, plus a champagne toast for dessert. 4:30 p.m.

Bar Corallini

Chef Giovanni Novella wants to celebrate New Years Eve with you and his special five-course menu at Bar Corallini. Part of the Food Fight Restaurant Group, cocktails and wine will also be served all night so you can properly toast to a New Year. 4-10 p.m.

Cento

Cento has a five-course meal with your name written all over it for New Year’s Eve. Pan-roasted salmon, a 12-ounce grilled prime New York strip, squid ink ravioli and more are waiting. 4-10 p.m.

DelecTable

Welcome in the New Year like royalty, with this nine-course meal plus drink pairings at DelecTable. Enjoy dishes such as caramelized onion soup, sea scallops and tenderloin. Options are available for anyone vegetarians and vegans as well. 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Eldorado Grill

Eldorado Grill will serve a three-course menu plus chips for New Year’s Eve. Part of the menu options include homemade tamales, an achiote-rubbed 10-ounce sirloin and mango sorbet. 4-10 p.m.

Johnny Delmonico’s Steakhouse

Opt for a steak dinner for New Year’s Eve at Johnny Delmonico’s. The steakhouse is offering a three-course meal, with other appetizers served a la carte. 4-10 p.m.

Parties

Lucille New Year’s Eve Ball

The annual Lucille New Years Eve Ball is back and better than ever, featuring a photo booth, hors d’oeuvres, craft cocktails at an open bar and music by DJ Fuzzy Duck. Purchase your own table for the night and enjoy bottle service and your own charcuterie board. 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

New Year’s Eve at The Madison Concourse

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the heart of downtown, with a feast of surf and turf for dinner dinner, a live comedy show and three different musical parties — VO5, a DJ dance party or live jazz. Along with your ticket for dinner and entertainment, out of town guests can get a hotel room and a New Year’s Day brunch for two. Time by reservation

New Year’s Eve Party at Lone Girl

Ring in the New Year at Lone Girl Brewing in Waunakee and dance the whole night away. There will be a live DJ all night, an appearance by Magic Rob, an open bar, party hats, appetizers, desserts and a champagne toast at midnight. 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Madison Bar Crawl

If you’re looking for more of a tipsy New Year’s Eve, look no further. Six Madison bars have signed up to be a part of the crawl — including Red Rock Saloon, who is holding a buffet dinner. 7 p.m.-3 a.m.

Queer All Year gay-la

Four DJ’s — DJ Sarah Akawa, DJ Femme Noir, DJ Goldiloxx and DJ Mel-Down — will take the stage for this all-night party at Robinia Courtyard. 9 p.m.

Todd Mahoney Madison Area Fire Charity Ball

Join Fire Fighters Local 311 for a night of dancing at the Garver Feed Mill, with proceeds from the event donated to the NextGen Responders as well as helping Local 311 fund their foundations. 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Flavors Wine Glam Party

Historical records indicate that the old city hall building in Sun Prairie once hosted all of the cities New Year’s Eve Balls, so Flavors Wine Bar is bringing the tradition back to life. Silver and gold, glam and elegance are the party’s theme, as smooth jazz plays the night away. 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Other

New Year’s Eve Night Walk

Join experts at the UW-Arboretum for a naturalist-led holiday trail walk and a peaceful welcome to the New Year. Make sure to dress for the weather and bring walking shoes to stay warm and cozy. 6:30-8 p.m.

NYE Pre-Party at Hook & Fade

Get ready for a New Year’s night out at this pre-party. Hit golf balls, play a couple virtual courses and sip on some drinks before your party starts. With a ticket you earn a chance to win multiple gift cards to Hook & Fade. 5-9 p.m.

My Family New Year’s Eve

Join KEVA Sports for this family-friendly NYE. The event includes performances from Jimmy Denver the Magician, Exotic Animal shows presented by Animal Express, the Cycropia Aerial Dance Troupe and children’s entertainer David Landau. Not to mention cookie decorating, open play sports and an inflatable obstacle course. 2-8 p.m.

Blind Shot Social Club’s New Year’s Open

Join Blind Shot for their first annual New Year’s Open! The contest will be played in teams over 18 virtual holes at Pebble Beach, plus a four hole closest to the pin contest. The winning team will win a one-month golf membership at Blind Shot, and the last place team will win two free golf lessons with a resident pro. 8-11:30 a.m.