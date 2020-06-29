30% of Wisconsin counties are experiencing high COVID-19 activity, new data show

MADISON, Wis. — Roughly 30% of Wisconsin counties are experiencing a high level of COVID-19 activity, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The new metric, which is a summary based on each county’s number of confirmed cases per 100,000 Wisconsin residents in the last two weeks (Burden) and percentage change in number of cases in the past two weeks (Trajectory), shows that 10 southern counties and 12 central counties are experiencing a high level of COVID-19 activity.

DHS officials said they are tracking the status of COVID-19 in counties and regions to give local health officials a better understanding of the virus’ presence in their communities.

The dashboard was released shortly after several counties, including Dane County, saw large spikes in the number of new confirmed cases. In Dane County, 76 new cases have been tied to patients going to local bars.

Of the Wisconsin’s 28,125 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus, roughly 22,217 have recovered from the disease. At least 782 people have died from their infections. There are 5,060 active cases statewide.

DHS officials said 5.3% of new tests came back positive Monday, which is down from a recent spike on Sunday when more than 7% of tests came back positive.

Over the past two weeks, the percent of new positive tests has generally trended upward.