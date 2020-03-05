3 Wisconsin cheeses earn top 20 spot in World Championship Cheese Contest

Grand prize winner announced Thursday night

MADISON, Wis. — Out of more than 3,600 entries in the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest, 20 cheese remain in the running for the title. And three of those cheese come from here in Wisconsin.

The English Hollow Cheddar by Maple Leaf Cheesemakers Inc. out of Monroe is a finalist. Along with the Marieke Gouda Smoke Cumin by Marieke Gouda based in Thorp.

Roth Gorgonzola Cheese by Emmi Roth is also in the running. Four years ago, Emmi Roth took home the grand prize for its Grand Cru Surchoix, making it the first time an American cheese maker took home the award in 28 years.

This year’s competition featured more than 3,600 cheese, yogurts, butters and other dairy products from 26 countires.

The grand prize winner will be announced Thursday night.

